Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Anglo Pacific Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group Plc engages in building diversified portfolio of royalties and metal streams, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties in cash or near-term cash producing assets. It operates through the following segments: Australia Royalties, Americas Royalties, Europe Royalties, and All Other.

