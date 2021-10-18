Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Anglo Pacific Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Anglo Pacific Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
