Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) vs. International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Head-To-Head Review

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) and International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Berkshire Grey and International Baler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00 International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than International Baler.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and International Baler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Grey and International Baler’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A International Baler $8.99 million 1.10 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

International Baler beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

