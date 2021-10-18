Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,466 ($19.15) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,475.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,360.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,038 ($13.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total value of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Insiders have sold 1,002,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,070,184 in the last 90 days.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

