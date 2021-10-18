Binance Coin Price Hits $478.15 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $478.15 or 0.00772645 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $79.76 billion and $2.07 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.