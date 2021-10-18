Bitcoin Cash ABC One Day Trading Volume Tops $149,871.00 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $178.65 or 0.00288084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and approximately $149,871.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,014.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.03 or 0.00977239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00270548 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00036270 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002416 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.