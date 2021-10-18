BitSend Price Up 10.7% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $116,414.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.45 or 0.00299399 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007508 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,833,581 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

