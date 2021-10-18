BitTube Market Cap Tops $2.10 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $9,007.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.34 or 0.00415457 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 644.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 324,540,334 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

