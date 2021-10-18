BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.95% of Parsons worth $78,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $36.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.