BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $74,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 357,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 919,091 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 382,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $8.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $355.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.