BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,412,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Resources Connection worth $77,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.03. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

