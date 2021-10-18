BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $956.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $952.93.

BLK opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $895.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

