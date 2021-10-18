BMO Capital Markets Trims BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Target Price to $794.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $797.00 to $794.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $952.93.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $907.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $895.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $869.09. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

