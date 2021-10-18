Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) vs. MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Critical Contrast

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03% Boston Properties 11.30% 3.86% 1.40%

60.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MFA Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MFA Financial and Boston Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.70 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.30 Boston Properties $2.77 billion 6.60 $872.73 million $6.29 18.59

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MFA Financial and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 Boston Properties 2 6 5 0 2.23

MFA Financial presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $118.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boston Properties beats MFA Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

