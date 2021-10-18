Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 26,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 579,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,513,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

