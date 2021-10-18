BP (LON:BP) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP (LON:BP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of BP to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Shares of BP opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £72.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

