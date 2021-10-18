Bradley Tank Sells 4,803 Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Stock

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) insider Bradley Tank sold 4,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $67,338.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradley Tank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Bradley Tank sold 228 shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $3,214.80.

Shares of NBW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. 11,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.