Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

BHR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,413. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

