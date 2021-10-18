Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
BHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.
BHR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,413. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $291.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.