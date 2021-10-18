Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.45.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $58.18. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

