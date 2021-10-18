Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTVCY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Britvic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

