Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $589.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $527.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $550.93.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $503.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.18. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $344.42 and a 52-week high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.