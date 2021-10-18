Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,392 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.81% of Broadway Financial worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 110.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,953. Broadway Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

