Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post sales of $56.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.20 million and the highest is $57.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $75.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $236.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.60 million to $237.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $225.90 million, with estimates ranging from $217.80 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. 1,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,407. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 36,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 378,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.