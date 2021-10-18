Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,827. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.72. Insperity has a 52-week low of $73.24 and a 52-week high of $122.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

