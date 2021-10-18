Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.50 Million

Equities analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report sales of $127.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.90 million. MicroStrategy posted sales of $127.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year sales of $511.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $510.70 million to $511.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $536.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.30 million to $537.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

MSTR stock traded down $10.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $739.64. The stock had a trading volume of 581,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,938. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $159.54 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $669.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $622.64.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.