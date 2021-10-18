Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.19). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

