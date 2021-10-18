Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Announce $1.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 571%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $8.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $364,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $296,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $723,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,908,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500,157. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $75.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

