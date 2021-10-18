Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,890. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

