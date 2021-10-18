Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 503,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $783,226. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

