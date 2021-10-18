Brokerages Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $307.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 503,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,970.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $783,226. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 111,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 254,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.