Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,873,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

