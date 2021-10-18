Brokerages Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,686. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

