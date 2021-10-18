Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $224.81

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.36.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.