Brokerages Set CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price at $178.29

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,149,000 after purchasing an additional 462,494 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,058,000 after purchasing an additional 291,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $185.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $184.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its 200-day moving average is $144.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

