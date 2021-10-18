Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT at $55.00

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58. Stelco has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $40.33.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

