Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) PT at $22.57

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of TS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 1,081,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,202. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,632,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,870,000 after purchasing an additional 183,255 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 23.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 720,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tenaris by 27.4% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,005,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 216,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

