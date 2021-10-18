Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $114.90

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.11. 1,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.18. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $82.30 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the second quarter worth $213,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.