Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target at $98.08

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAL. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

