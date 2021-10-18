Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.11.

NYSE:BRO opened at $64.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

