BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Down to $9.63

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.36. BTRS shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

BTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BTRS news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,024,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $3,826,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth $8,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

