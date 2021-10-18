Bunicorn Reaches One Day Volume of $1.19 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00066071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00070582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,929.85 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.06095963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

