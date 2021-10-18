Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNR opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Burning Rock Biotech has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $39.75.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

