BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 321,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

