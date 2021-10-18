Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDNS stock opened at $155.78 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $143.27.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,682 shares of company stock valued at $20,815,254 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

