Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $6.47 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 694.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 478,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 54,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.73 and its 200 day moving average is $217.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

