CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CAIXY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.03. 133,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

