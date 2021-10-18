Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak Sells 25,000 Shares

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Calix alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $1,261,000.00.

Shares of CALX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.73. The stock had a trading volume of 370,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,195. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Calix by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calix by 130.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 56,864 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calix by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,016,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,227,000 after buying an additional 79,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.