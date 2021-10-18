Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) traded up 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $6.99. 159,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,792,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 100.29 and a beta of 4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Canaan by 5,732.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

