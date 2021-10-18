Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.74.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$52.19. 2,899,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$53.59. The stock has a market cap of C$61.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total transaction of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,074,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,358,721.50. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

