Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post earnings of C$0.97 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP opened at C$90.20 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$78.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The company has a market cap of C$60.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$116.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$211.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.