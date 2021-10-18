Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CADL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,979. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CADL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

