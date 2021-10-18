Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$6.82 Average PT from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.50. 1,168,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,654. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.48, for a total value of C$1,644,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,038,470.25. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares in the company, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock worth $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

